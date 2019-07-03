Crosby hurls three-hitter to send Ponytails to State

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Dixie All-Star Ponytails defeated Goose Creek 16-6 for the District VI Championship Tuesday June 25 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

The Ponytails went 3-0 in district play, defeating Goose Creek twice and shutting out Hanahan 25-0. They will advance to the South Carolina State Dixie Ponytail Tournament with opening ceremonies scheduled to begin Friday July 12 at the Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner.

Competing in an eight-team bracket for the state title, the Ponytails will face Wren at noon Saturday July 13. A win will align the Colleton County All-Stars to face the winner of the Lewisville and District IV game Sunday July 14 at 6 p.m., while a loss will give them a 2 p.m. start.

Against Goose Creek in the championship game, Addison Crosby threw a complete game for Colleton County allowing just three hits and striking out eight. Xiomara Oxner scored three times for Colleton County on two walks and a hit. Lanasia Sanders also provided three runs on two hits and a walk. Elena Mathys was 2-3 and scored twice while Sydney Stivender scored twice on two hits.