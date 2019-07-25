Crime Reports

*** charge filed against Hardeeville man

A Hardeeville man has been arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on a sexual assault case stemming from an incident in the spring of 2018.

Richard W. Frazier, 42 of Hardeeville was arrested on a charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Frazier allegedly had improper sexual contact with a pre-teen female at the girl’s Colleton County home.

Motorist facing multiple charges

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling in the 25000 block of Augusta Highway shortly after midnight on July 23 reported spotted a motorist driving at a high rate of speed and gave chase.

The driver reportedly pulled over near Augusta Highway and Carlisle Lane. After the motorist was taken into custody and was in the process of being transported to the Colleton County Detention Center, he allegedly threatened the deputy. The threat was captured on the video camera in the cruiser.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Stephens, 39, of Smoaks on charges of failure to stop for a blue light, driving while under a license suspension and threatening the life of a public official.

Charges await fleeing suspect

A deputy was called to Kronman Court on July 23 at about 5 p.m. to investigate the report of a stolen four-wheeler.

The victim told the deputy that the 1998 Honda MTC, valued at $2,500, had been taken from the home earlier in the day.

As the deputy was interviewing the victim, another family member told the deputy that the stolen four-wheeler had been seen nearby.

The deputy spotted the vehicle being ridden on Pleasant Grove Lane near Burlington Road. The officer turned on his lights and sirens and the suspect took off. The suspect got the four-wheeler up to 45 miles per hour with the officer following. On Burlington Road, the four-wheeler went off the roadway and hit a fence. The rider got off the vehicle and fled into the woods, but not before the deputy recognized the suspect.

Additional officers arrived at the scene but due to weather conditions were unable to locate the suspect.

Although he escaped, the 19-year-old Round O man recognized by the deputy will face charges of grand larceny, failure to stop for blue lights and malicious damage to property when he turns up.

Truck taken from residence

A resident of Starlight Drive contacted the sheriff’s office July 22 to report the theft of a neighbor’s vehicle.

The man reported that a dark green 1952 Chevrolet truck, valued at $9,000, that had been parked at an unoccupied residence was removed from the property some time between July 16 and July 22.