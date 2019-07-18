Crime Reports

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:08 am

Home invasion call

results in arrest

A Walterboro man was taken into custody by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of July 15 after he was caught coming out of a residence.

Deputies were responding to a home on Cochran Lane at 1:59 a.m. after the male resident reported that a gunman had forced his way into the home.

The man said the suspect entered the residence armed with a handgun and then chased the victim out of the home.

The victim hid in a wooded area closed to his residence and contacted the sheriff’s office, informing them that a female occupant was still inside.

The first two deputies arriving at the home armed themselves with long rifles and took up positions that allowed them to watch the exits.

The deputy watching the rear door watched as the suspect opened the door and prepared to exit the residence. The deputy ordered the man to put his hands up, exit the home and get down on the ground. He complied, was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.

The incident led to the arrest of Peris S. Williams, 25, of Walterboro on a burglary charge.

Man eludes custody

but charges await him

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office knew who he was chasing, so even though the suspect managed to elude custody, the deputy will be filing criminal charges against a motorist.

The incident began July 14 at 2:58 a.m. when a resident of Fourth Street contacted the sheriff’s office reporting he received a text message from the suspect, who was threatening to shoot up the caller’s residence.

The deputy responding to the call was informed that the man making the threat drove a gray Volkswagen Passat.

The man who received the threatening message explained to the deputy that the two men had known each other for years and their dispute centered around a broken car window.

As the deputy was interviewing the victim, the suspect’s gray Passat went past the residence.

The deputy got in his cruiser and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver kept going, making his way to Fifth Street before driving into a ditch, getting out and running into the woods.

The deputy recognized the fleeing motorist — it was the same man the victim had identified by name.

The deputy plans to obtain warrants on charges of failure to stop for a blue light and driving without a license.

Stolen 4-wheeler recovered

A member of the sheriff’s office was contacted by a resident of Varnadoe Road in Islandton the afternoon of July 16.

The man reported that sometime within the previous two days, someone removed a four-wheeler valued at $8,000 from his home.

A little later the man contacted the sheriff’s office again — the missing vehicle had been found at the rear of his property.