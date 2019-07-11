Crime Reports

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:27 am

Vehicle taken

from storage area

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sherill’s Auto at 6263 Jefferies Highway shortly before noon on July 8 after an employee of the business discovered a motor vehicle which was impounded by law enforcement was gone.

A neighbor had informed the employee that a suspicious vehicle was seen at the business. When he checked, he found that the fence at the business had been cut open.

Inside the impound area, he found a red 2005 Jeep Liberty, valued at $3,000, was gone. Whoever entered the storage area also made off with a brown front bumper.

The employee explained that since the Jeep was impounded, no one had visited the business to pick the vehicle up.

Sheriff’s office investigating gunfire

A member of the sheriff’s office was sent to the 700 block of King Street July 8 at 6:42 p.m. to investigate a shots-fired incident.

The deputy was informed that the incident had apparently involved the occupants of two vehicles.

A check of the area discovered nine shell casings.

Yemassee home burglarized

A resident of Dunwoody Lane in Yemassee contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of July 7 to report that his home had been burglarized.

Gone from the residence were four televisions valued at approximately $1,300, a video game worth about $500 and a $120 pair of shoes.

Search for robbery suspect

nets someone else

The culprit of a July 8 armed robbery of a Bells Highway business is still at large, but another man ended up in custody as officers investigated.

The robbery call sent city police to the EnMarket store at 755 Bells Highway July 8 at about 11 p.m.

The store clerk stated a black male, wearing all black with his face covered, entered the store.

He pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, he fled the business on foot.

When the police department received call, officers were informed the suspect might have left the area in a brown pickup truck.

A city police officer spotted a pickup speeding through the Wal-Mart parking lot a little while after the armed robbery. The truck was painted white but had mud and dirt on its sides.

The location, west of the robbery site, and the possibility that the witness might have mistakenly described the vehicle as brown because of the dirt and mud, caused the police officer to attempt a traffic stop.

When the blue lights went on, the driver accelerated down Upchurch Lane towards Bells Highway and then made a right turn onto Bells Highway, headed out of town at speeds reaching 97 miles per hour.

The fleeing driver turned onto McClure Lane and then turned into an open field.

He made a U-turn in the field and came back towards the police cruiser. He then exited the truck, after driving behind a trailer, and ran into the woods.

A brief search ended when the suspect walked out of the woods with his hands up.

Officers quickly determined that the suspect had not been involved in the armed robbery. He reportedly told officers he had fled because he had been drinking.

After a trip to the hospital for evaluation, Trenton C. Fail, 19, of Ruffin, was charged for failure to stop for blue lights, driving while intoxicated, having an open container of alcohol and obstructing justice.

The original armed robbery remains under investigation.