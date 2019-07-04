Crime Reports

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:09 am

Domestic call turns into suicide attempt

A Colleton County man was flown to an area trauma center the evening of July 30 for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds.

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to investigate a domestic incident at Risher Mountain Road incident at about 7:30 p.m.

The caller reported that the male resident had threatened her with a ball bat and a knife before exiting the home and driving off in a blue Ford Ranger.

The deputy responding to the call spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled the man over in the 1800 block of McLeod Road.

As the driver exited the vehicle, the deputy saw a large amount of blood on the man’s left side. He reportedly told the deputy that he had stabbed himself. Emergency dispatch was informed of the situation and an ambulance was dispatched.

As the man began to lose consciousness, the deputy placed the man on the ground, used a knife to cut away the man’s shirt and then used it to apply pressure on the knife wounds to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to Colleton Medical Center and then flown to the trauma center.

Traveler says man robbed her

City police have arrested a Ridgeland man in connection with the robbery of a female traveler.

The woman told police she was at BP/McDonald’s business June 29 at about 10 p.m. when a man claiming to be homeless got in the passenger seat of her rental car.

The couple ended up at the nearby motel.

When the woman woke up later, she found that the keys to the rental car and her cell phone were missing from the room.

When the woman checked outside she found the black 2018 Ford Escape, her rental car — containing her purse, money, a laptop computer and jewelry — was gone.

On the morning of July 1, a city police officer patrolling Sniders Highway spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle pulling into a model parking lot and confronted the driver.

The suspect, Christopher Robert Lynch, 19, of Ridgeville, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a marijuana cigarette and rolling papers, leading to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

Gun used

in robbery

A Walterboro police officer on routine patrol on June 29 was flagged down by a couple in the parking lot of a motel in the 1100 block of Sniders Highway.

The couple said they were walking through the lot when a black male approached them armed with a handgun.

While holding his handgun on the male victim, he allegedly took a 9mm handgun from the victim’s waistband and went back to the motel’s main building.

Both the male and female victim said they recognized their assailant, offering his name and nickname, and explaining that the suspect was staying at the motel.

An attempt to locate the suspect in his motel room was unsuccessful.