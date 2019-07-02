Cox to lead CCHS Volleyball program

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Daniel Cox has been named head coach for the Colleton County High School Volleyball program for the 2019 season. Cox replaces three-year head coach Yvonne Duncan, who led the Lady Cougars to an overall record of 9-8 and 0-5 in Region VIII-AAAA in 2018.

“Daniel Cox has stepped up and graciously made himself available to lead these ladies and this program,” said Leon Hammond, Colleton County District Athletic Director. “He will be working to formulate a staff from interested persons.”

Cox serves as the Colleton County High School Athletic Booster Club president (three years) and has coached numerous sports in the community, including recreational and travel baseball and softball (18-plus years) and club volleyball (two years). He currently serves on the coaching staff for the Branchville-Colleton Juniors Volleyball Club team.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to step in to lead the volleyball program with this great group of athletes I have watched play together for the last couple of years,” said Cox. “There are a lot of good athletes here in Colleton County and I hope to help them reach their potential, on and off the court.”

Cox began conditioning with the team this week and has determined his goals for the upcoming season. “I plan to create a learning environment for all the participating athletes,” said Cox. “In addition, we will begin working on building a team dynamic across the JV and varsity which will lead us to being competitive. We want to win by utilizing our talent to compete and demonstrate our presence in our region.”

Professionally, Cox leads the engineering group of a global chemical manufacturer with over 10 locations globally.