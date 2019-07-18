Court Reports

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:06 am

Shepard Dee Meyer, 44, of Eutawville pled to being a habitual traffic offender when he appeared in Colleton County General Court session on July 15.

After hearing the plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Deadra L. Jefferson gave Meyer a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years.

• Matthew S. Neavitt, 26, of Vero Beach, Fla., pled to a charge of use of a motor vehicle without permission, was given a suspended 18-month prison term with credit for 60 days he spent in custody awaiting court. He will spend two years on probation.

• Rochelle Y. Gregory, 50, of Baltimore, Md. pled to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for one day spent in custody and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Dylan F. Nettles, 25, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and was sentenced to serve 34 days of a 90-day jail term.

• Harlee Wiltsie, 25, of Ruffin, pled to a charge of cruelty to children and was given a suspended 30-day jail term with credit for time served.

• Gregory Alan Ames 39, of Walterboro, pled to use of a vehicle without permission with intent to drive. He was sentenced to two years, suspended to time served, with 18 months’ probation.

• Deidre Walker, 28, of Walterboro pled to failure to stop for a blue light. She was sentenced to one year, suspended to time served, and one year of probation.