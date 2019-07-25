Court Report

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 10:37 am

A Walterboro man was ordered to serve 90 days in custody after he pled to six criminal charges during an appearance in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

Jason M. Benton, 41, of Walterboro pled to four counts of chop shop and single counts of receiving stolen goods and second-degree assault and battery.

After hearing Benton’s pleas, visiting Circuit Court Judge Deadra Jefferson sentenced him to concurrent prison terms.

In each case, Benton was required to serve 90 days of a two-year prison term and then spend three years on probation.

The second-degree assault and battery charge stemmed from a July 2018 incident when Benton threatened the life of an elderly man and then assaulted him with a metal baseball bat.

The other charges resulted in an incident in early December of 2014 when Benton was found to be in possession of a number of stolen items.

The charge of receiving stolen goods and the chop shop charges revolved around a 2006 Ford F350 pickup.

The truck was reported stolen in Mount Pleasant and a check of the vehicle showed that the vehicle identification number on the dashboard had been replaced. A further check of the vehicle determined that the VINs in other areas of the truck were unchanged.

The three other chop shop charges involved the altering or removal of the VINs on two utility trailers and a Jet Ski trailer.