Cougar Basketball participates in SCHSL NCAA Summer Showcase

Last Updated: July 10, 2019

By CINDY CROSBY

The 2019-2020 edition of the Colleton County Cougar Basketball team participated in the South Carolina High School League NCAA Summer Showcase held June 21-22 at Richland Northeast High School and Spring Valley High School.

This new event, recently proposed by the NCAA and NFHS, allows state high school associations to provide a venue where high school players are coached by high school coaches under the guidance of the high school leagues. This partnership allows both college coaches and media outlets to attend. In addition, participating student-athletes have the opportunity to attend an NCAA Academic Clearinghouse Workshop.

The Cougars went 1-2 in the two-day event. Taking on a Spring Valley High School in game one, Colleton County fell by six points. They handedly defeated Sumter High School by 14 points, then lost by two points to Richland Northeast on a missed shot at the buzzer.

Colleton County went 3-0 in the Manning High School Summer Jam Wednesday June 26. The Cougars defeated Lee Central by six points, C.E. Murray by 15, and Lake City by two. Silas Holmes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cougars the win over Lake City.

“Overall, I am very pleased with what we have done so far this summer,” said Coach Matthew Mullins. “I think our defense has improved and new roles are being defined for returners and players that are coming up from JV. At the SCHSL showcase, we played some teams that were very good at the AAAAA level the past couple of years. It was nice to see us come out and compete with them. It was a great opportunity for our kids because they got the chance to play in front of some college coaches and get a little exposure.

“Although we went 3-0 at the Manning Summer Jam, I thought we got sloppy as the day went on,” said Mullins. “Some of that can be attributed to playing three games in a day and two of which were back-to-back with no break. At the same time, we have to be mentally tough and disciplined enough to play to our standard every time we step on the court.

“This summer has been all about improving as a group as well as individuals,” said Mullins. “I think we are doing that. Our goal the rest of the summer is to focus on individual skill development and the guys that are coming consistently and working hard will reap the benefits when the season comes in November.”