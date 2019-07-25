Cottageville home burns

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 10:36 am

A singlewide mobile home at 80 Red Oak Road, north of Cottageville, was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of July 18.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue received the call at 2:28 a.m. when a passerby noticed the flames. The first firefighters on the scene reported that it appeared the home had been burning unnoticed for some time, as the roof and most of the flooring had burned away. Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes, but were on the scene for four hours performing overhaul.

The fire appears to have started near the center of the residence and originated from scented candles that had been left burning earlier in the day, according to the homeowner. A nearby garage was saved, but suffered minor thermal damage. Water supply was handled by tenders.

No injuries were reported and no one was at home when the fire occurred.

