Cook Out site being cleared

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:31 am

A three-man crew arrived in Walterboro the morning of July 9 from Conway to begin the site preparation for the future home of a Cook Out restaurant at 1395 Bells Highway.

The first indication that the restaurant chain would be adding a Walterboro location came over two years ago. Previous attempts to get more information on the company’s plans were unsuccessful. Now the company’s website lists of new restaurants called “Coming Soon,” lists Walterboro as one of five new restaurants slated for construction.