CMC announces new vice president of operations
by The Press and Standard | July 5, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:16 am
Colleton Medical Center has announced that Maury Baker will be the hospital’s new vice president of operations and join the leadership team.
“I am very excited to welcome Maury to Colleton Medical Center and the Walterboro community,” said Jimmy Hiott, CEO at Colleton Medical Center.
“Maury brings a background in providing quality care in a rural hospital setting and is passionate about providing the best possible care to our community.”
Baker is joining Colleton Medical Center from LifePoint Health at Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville, Va.
He is from Charlottesville, Va., and received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic and State University. He then completed his master’s in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., where he was recognized by HCA as an emerging leader in the industry.
