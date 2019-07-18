City police continue to work two armed robberies in town

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:03 am

Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are continuing their investigation into two recent armed robberies of gas stations.

On July 10 at 3:18 a.m., city police officers responded to Citgo North at 1400 N. Jefferies Blvd.

Officers met with the store clerk who stated an unknown black male wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark pants and a black hat entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

Patrol officers searched the area around the business for the suspect, and investigators responded and processed the scene.

On July 8, a suspect with similar physical description entered the EnMarket at 755 Bells Highway.

He pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, he fled the business on foot.

When the police department received call, officers were informed the suspect might have left the area in a brown pickup truck.

At this time, investigators are looking into the possibility the two armed robberies are connected; however, the investigation is still on-going.

In an attempt to enlist the general public in identifying the suspects from the two armed robberies, the police department has released photos of the suspect(s) taken from the security cameras at the businesses.

If anyone has any information regarding either incident, please contact Walterboro Police Department Captain Grant at 843-782-1045.