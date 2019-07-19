Children’s aerobics class at the library

Aerobics instructor Karon Boatwright had over 70 guests beating with green sticks and having wonderful time yelling last week at the Colleton County Memorial Library. This was the first aerobics class held just for children, said children’s librarian Shiela Keaise. “The children wanted to take a pic with Ms. Karon because they had a great time.”