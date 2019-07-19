Children’s aerobics class at the library
by The Press and Standard | July 19, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 10:39 am
Aerobics instructor Karon Boatwright had over 70 guests beating with green sticks and having wonderful time yelling last week at the Colleton County Memorial Library. This was the first aerobics class held just for children, said children’s librarian Shiela Keaise. “The children wanted to take a pic with Ms. Karon because they had a great time.”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.