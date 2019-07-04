Celebrating volunteers

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 9:58 am

On Tuesday June 25, Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter celebrated its volunteers, supporters and CCAS staff with a dinner and program.

This year FoCCAS will turn 10 years old. To acknowledge that milestone, FoCCAS reached into its archive and recognized the people who started so many of the FoCCAS programs of today. The original board was recognized and Pam Hay, the first president, was given kudos for doing all the paperwork to create the organization.

Over the years, FoCCAS has grown from having no rescue outlet for shelter pets, to the puppy transport, and now a network of rescue literally across the United States. The spay/neuter initiatives began as a one-time event and involved into a relationship with SNAC to offer low-cost spay/neuter to Colleton residents. The education program began at a chance meeting during a conference and now CACE educates nearly all fourth graders in Colleton County about responsible pet ownership. Originally pet pictures were made into handwritten signs and now FoCCAS has a team call Pet Publicity to get the pets seen.

“It’s been an amazing 10 years and I expect the next 10 years to be even better for the animals of Colleton County” said Sarah Miller, vice president of FoCCAS.

Miller and Laura Clark, director of Colleton County Animal Services, took turns updating the audience about recent achievements, plans for the future, and announce FoCCAS’s upcoming birthday party. FoCCAS is raising money to create an indoor adoption meet-and-greet area and a catio (patio for cats) to allow the cats to feel like they are outside. All sponsors of the birthday fundraiser will get an invitation to FoCCAS’ 10th birthday party held at Dawn Plantation.

For more information on this or for more information on FoCCAS visit www.foccas-sc.org or Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter on Facebook.