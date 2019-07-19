CAP moves meetings to airport

Members of the ACE Basin Composite Squadron and guests officially moved the squadron’s weekly Tuesday meetings to then new Fixed Base Operation (FBO) for Lowcountry Aviation on the campus of the historic Walterboro Army Airfield — now known as the Lowcountry Regional Airport.

On hand for the ribbon cutting were Marco and Diane Cavazzoni, owners of Lowcountry Aviation; Maj. Steve Hyland, CAP, Group 2 Commander of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol; representatives from the Palmetto Pride Chapter of Women in Aviation International; and members from the Charleston Composite Squadron and the Florence Composite Squadron.

Within the Cadet Program, Civil Air Patrol awards the Jimmy F. Doolittle Achievement Award. Walterboro Army Airfield (now the home of Lowcountry Regional Airport and Lowcountry Aviation) is just one of the places in South Carolina where the Doolittle Raiders trained for their sneak attack on Japan during World War II.

“Civil Air Patrol trains cadets and senior members to serve their country during times of need,” said ACE Basin Squadron Commander Capt. Jim Wilson. “It is very exciting to see the intersection of Civil Air Patrol and this historic airfield while at the same time being part of the growing aviation industry in this city.”

Membership in the ACE Basin Composite Squadron is open now. In the last three months, cadets and senior members have experienced flight simulators, C-17 rides, cadet orientation flights in a Cessna 172 and 182, and will soon be spending the night on the USS Yorktown, touring The Citadel, earning their model rocketry badge, and participating in a search & rescue training exercise in September. Once trained, members have the chance to assist in Hurricane-related Disaster Response should a weather system impact South Carolina.

The Ace Basin Composite Squadron meets on Tuesday nights from 6-8 p.m. at the Lowcountry Aviation hangar on the campus of the Lowcountry Regional Airport. Prospective cadets must attend three meetings and are eligible to complete their membership paperwork on the third visit. Senior members, who are adults 18 and over, are eligible for membership upon completing the required paperwork and background checks. Senior members need not have pilot experience nor military experience — there is a place for all sorts of backgrounds within Civil Air Patrol — whether a lawyer, journalist, mechanic, accountant or a parent simply wanting to make a difference.

For more information about the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, contact Capt. Jim Wilson, CAP, at (843)343-7086, or Maj. Tina Peterson, CAP, at (843)460-7445 or tina.peterson@scwgcap.org.

ABOUT CAP

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 60,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 25,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.