Burlington Road fire destroys shed

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:26 am

Photo by HAROLD BUZZELL

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to a workshop fire at 1075 Burlington Road at 4:08 a.m. on July 4.

The first firefighters on the scene found flames coming through the roof and several windows on the 50×20-foot metal building. Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple hand lines to send water onto the building and cut away a portion of a garage door to access the interior. Several tanks of compressed oxygen and acetylene were in the building, requiring crews to monitor the air quality levels.

The interior of the building was gutted and most of the items, including tools and equipment, were lost. Two nearby storage buildings were saved and a nearby mobile home was not damaged.

The cause of the fire in under investigation but no foul play is suspected.