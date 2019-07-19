Buckner announces bid for U.S. Senate

Walterboro native and attorney Dwayne Trevino “Duke” Buckner has announced his intent to run as a candidate to seek the Republican party’s nomination for the United States Senate for South Carolina.

Speaking at a 30-year Walterboro High School fraternity class reunion in Moncks Corner on July 6, Buckner told the crowd, “There is a war going on for the soul of America! A war that is being waged in our culture. It threatens our way of life. It harms our communities by those who promote policies that say wrong is right and right is wrong.”

Buckner said, “We can no longer sit on the sidelines and allow this to happen. It is time for the righteous to govern and when the righteous govern, the people are exalted.”

Buckner hopes his campaign will inspire and lift the people of South Carolina up by promoting three conservative values that he believes have kept South Carolina strong and have made America great. They are “personal responsibility, self-determination, and self-reliance.”

Buckner, a former Walterboro city councilman, would challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham in the Republican primary held on June 9, 2020.

For more information about the campaign, please visit www.bucknerforsenate.com.