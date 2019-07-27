Blood drive nets 62 pints

THREE GENERATIONS. Colleton County Blood Drive Coordinator Norma Weeks, her son Steve Weeks, Steve’s son Dakota Weeks and wife and mom Jennifer Strickland Weeks all donated blood at the July 8th drive.

The July 8th blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church had 65 possible donors with 62 pints of blood collected.

“Thanks to everyone who came in to donate, as there is a higher demand for blood at this time of year,” said coordinator Norma Weeks.

Those coming to the drive included Dakota Weeks, Jennifer Weeks, Steve Weeks, Timothy Smyly, Moya Pierce, Fran Mack, Timothy Hiott, Mary Howe, Carroll Griffin, Terri Griffin, Cathy Crosby, Barry Crosby, Sharon Paris, Sonya Manigo, Maudejai George, Ian Saunders, Celeste Stone, Joe Stone, Jessica Hunt, Travis Godley, Robert Smith, Jerry Houck, Robin Moore, Margaret Brown, Terrance Garrett, Stacy Thomas, Hope Hipp, Marvin Rahn, Ernest Canaday, Jan Canaday, Ivory Wright, Jimmy Bryant, Bernard Lyons, Vicki Syfrett, Hank Amundson, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge (three gallons), Riddick Ackerman III, Anthony Colleton, Scotty Kinard, Jarvis Craven, Melissa Parrish, Mylinda O’Quinn, Soleil Fryar, Arlene Cassedy, Jeanette Smith, Steve Creel, Brenda Creel, Trudy Godley, Jason Reeves, Veronica Edwards, Susan Stokes, Michael Stokes, Gabriel Stokes, Nancy Crosby, Jessica Goodwin, Konia Haynes, Paula Beverly, Annette Harley, Linda Clark, Latasha McTeer, Marilyn Peters, Richard Johnston, Triston Hiott and Norma Weeks.

“I would like to give a special thank you and say how proud I am of my grandson, Dakota Weeks, who came to his first blood drive after turning 16 years old. I know he was afraid of needles, like a lot of people, but he came anyway. It is a family tradition, as both his parents are blood donors as well as his other grandmother, Virginia Strickland,” said Weeks.

The next blood drive will be Sept. 9 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.