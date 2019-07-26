Bernie Sanders spokesman Danny Glover to visit Yemassee and Walterboro

Actor Danny Glover, spokesman for Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, will be in Walterboro and Yemassee this Saturday:

11:30 a.m. Meet & Greet with Danny Glover

Family Worship Center, 2 Trask Parkway, Yemassee

Information for the public: The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Food and drink will be served. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

1 p.m. Lunch with Danny Glover

New Life United Methodist Church, 763 Green Pond Hwy., Walterboro

Bernie Sanders was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 after serving 16 years in the House of Representatives. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, Bernie was the younger of two sons in a modest-income family. After graduation from the University of Chicago in 1964, he moved to Vermont. Early in his career, Sanders was director of the American People’s Historical Society. Elected Mayor of Burlington by 10 votes in 1981, he served four terms. Before his 1990 election as Vermont’s at-large member in Congress, Sanders lectured at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and at Hamilton College in upstate New York.

Danny Glover is an American actor, film director, and political activist. He is known for his lead role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon film series. He also has leading roles in the films The Color Purple, To Sleep with Anger, Predator 2, Angels in the Outfield and Operation Dumbo Drop.