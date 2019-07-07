Be prepared when the storm comes | Faith

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 9:49 am

Every year when the hurricane season dawns upon us, the media lets us know what to do in order to prepare ourselves for any impending storms. However, some of us do not take this worthwhile advice, even after an actual storm has been forecasted. Some refuse to evacuate and say, “I’ll just take my chances and wait out the storm!” Then when the storm hits, they want to be rescued, but it is too late at that point. It is too dangerous for the first responders to get to you.

Just as we get warnings about the natural physical storms, we get warnings about the emotional and spiritual storms that we will go through in life. Again, some of us ignore these warnings and refuse to get prepared. Nahum 1:7 (ESV) tells us, “The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him.” Further, God warns us in Job 14:1-2 (KJV), “Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not.” Therefore, we are told about the storms that will come our way, but some of us “remain asleep.”

Do we always know what storm is going to come into our lives? No, we don’t always know, but it will come as the Word has already told us. Just as a forecaster announces an impending storm, we have no idea of the complete devastation that the storm will leave. We know its tendencies based on previous storms, but no two storms are exactly alike. Therefore, we must prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. Likewise, we must do the same for the emotional and spiritual storms that we know will come our way.

Then how do we prepare for the emotional and spiritual storms? We must keep the three anchors in motion daily — Believe, Pray, and Praise. In other words, we must “BP&P!” An anchor is a support mechanism, especially during times of distress. Consequently, we must keep these anchors oiled, ready and in good shape, because the storms are going to come. We cannot wait until a storm is knocking at our front doors to prepare. The preparation begins long before the knock of the storm. If we have been preparing as we should, God, “our first responder,” will be right there to say to our storm, “Peace, be still.”

Let’s turn our attention to what the Word says about each one of these anchors. All of the verses are taken from the English Standard Version (ESV) of the Bible:

Believe:

• “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.” (Mark 11:24)

• “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13)

• “And Jesus said to him, ‘If you can’! All things are possible for one who believes.’” (Mark 9:23)

Pray:

• “Pray without ceasing.” (I Thessalonians 5:17)

• “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.” (Romans 8:26)

• “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)

Praise:

• “Trust in the LORD, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness. Delight yourself in the LORD and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him, and he will act. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday.” (Psalm 37:3-6)

• “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.” (II Timothy 2:15)

• “God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth.” (John 4:24)

Remember to BP&P long before the storms of life arrive because they are going to come, and they are diverse in nature. You must be prepared with these three anchors in order to face the storms head on. Trying to prepare after the storms arrive is too late if you want God to save you. If you are not prepared, you will find yourself as it says in an old Gospel song, “There’s a storm out on the ocean/And it’s moving this old way/If your soul’s not anchored in Jesus/You will surely drift away.”

Enjoy Bishop Edward Stephens’ version of this song in a tribute to Bishop Gilbert E. Patterson using this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhWM59c7sGY.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)