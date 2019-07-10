Basketball tourney registration underway
by The Press and Standard | July 10, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 9, 2019 at 4:30 pm
THE THIRD ANNUAL GAME CHANGER BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT will be held Saturday Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Colleton County High School gym. All proceeds will benefit the “Ra Ra” Athletic Scholarship Foundation. For registration details, contact Lamonte and Angela Hodges, 843-635-1178 or 843-599-6827; or Jay Davis, 843-510-9704.
