Barbara Reid | Obituary

Barbara Reid

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Barbara Thomas Reid, 83, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019.

Born October 24, 1935, in Jacksonville, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Marty Simmons and the late Jessie Viola Thomas Simmons.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, July 26, 2019, from the Walterboro Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1035 Dandridge Road, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.