Barbara Reid | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | July 26, 2019 10:39 am
Barbara Reid
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Barbara Thomas Reid, 83, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019.
Born October 24, 1935, in Jacksonville, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Marty Simmons and the late Jessie Viola Thomas Simmons.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, July 26, 2019, from the Walterboro Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1035 Dandridge Road, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
