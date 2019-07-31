Band of Blue gears up for 2019 season

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:10 am

Several Colleton County High School Band of Blue members attended the Band Leadership Training workshop presented by Vivace Productions at Nation Ford High School on July 19 in Fort Mill at Nation Ford High School.

Band members were involved in a leadership workshop with John Villelo and nationally known leadership clinician, Dr. Tim Lautzenheiser from Attitude Concepts Today.

The clinic involved 100 high school band leadership candidates from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Band of Blue members attending were George Ritchie, Dashawn McNeil, Dooley Hiott, Adam Robertson, Camren Moultrie, Faith Mays, Jermia Christian, Caitlyn Crosby, Logan Bailey, Megan Gooding, Hans Gabriel, Saterence Robinson, Haven Rhodes, Bryan Ketchum and William Finigan.

The 2019 Band of Blue started pre-camp workouts July 22-26 and full camp on July 29-August 12.

The Band of Blue half-time show is a classic Western show entitled “Red Rock Mountain” by Rossano Galante, a three-movement overture that paints a musical portrait of the old West.

Tim Hinton has arranged the music for the Band of Blue and Bob Buckner and Mary White are designing the visual drill and guard choreography.

The Band of Blue’s first performance is August 30 at Cougar Stadium and The Walterboro Band Classic is September 28.

The Band of Blue is currently selling Krispy Kreme Donuts by the dozen for $9 a box or gift certificate. See any Band of Blue member to place your order. Doughnuts will be in Aug. 11.

COLLETON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

BAND OF BLUE

FALL 2019

COMPETITIONS

September 21: Contest or clinic TBA

September 28: Walterboro Band Classic @ CCHS Cougar Stadium

October 5: Lowcountry Invitational @ Wando HS

October 12: Coastal Empire Classic @ Effingham County HS, Ga.

October 19: SCBDA 4A Lower State @ White Knoll High School

October 26: SCBDA 4A State Championships @ Spring Valley HS, Columbia