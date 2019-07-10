Badkatz finish 2nd in Firecracker Challenge

By CINDY CROSBY

The locally based 16U Badkatz travel softball team finished second in the USSSA Firecracker Challenge played June 29-30 in North Charleston. The Badkatz (38-7) finished 5-3 in a four-team bracket comprised of the 18U Tri-County Rattlers, Moncks Corner and the S.C. Hurricanes.

Earlier this spring, the Badkatz earned back-to-back championships in the 10-team high school bracket of the USSSA 8th annual Spring Into Summer Classic (5-0) held June 1-2 in Lexington and in the USSSA Super State Championships (5-1) played June 15-16. The Badkatz also competed in the ASA Memorial Day Invitational in Spartanburg finishing 3-2-1 in gold bracket play. They are currently ranked No. 1 in points in 16U USSSA in South Carolina.

In game one of the Firecracker Challenge, the Badkatz stole the lead late to defeat Moncks Corner 2-1. Whitley Weathers earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on three hits, striking out four. Aaliyah Williams went 1-2 at the plate and scored for the Badkatz.

Against the Tri-County Rattlers, the Badkatz fell 2-1. Williams took the loss in a four-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on two hits, striking out five. Shandi Brown provided the only hit for the Badkatz.

The Badkatz rebounded from the loss and dominated in game three against the Beaufort Bullsharks in a 9-1 win. Three pitchers combined for the win and the Badkatz recorded nine hits in the game. Dakota Crowe and Mackenzie Pellum had multiple hits in the game. Williams, Jordan Slocum, Becca Martin and Morgan Walling recorded hits.

Despite a stellar pitching performance and a homerun from Weathers in game four against Moncks Corner, the Badkatz dropped the rematch 2-1 on a walk-off. Weathers allowed one earned run on four hits, striking out three and issuing one walk. Makayla Chisolm provided the only other offensive effort in the game.

Weathers struck out eight and allowed just two hits across five innings of work in the 11-1 win over the Fugitives in game five. Walling and Williams each collected two hits and Chisolm tripled. Brown, Crowe, Martin and Pellum singled.

In the semi-finals against the Tri-County Rattlers, the Badkatz trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth, but Aaliyah Williams tripled on a 1-0 count to score the walk-off run and send the team to the championship. Williams started in the circle and allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out two and issuing two walks in three innings of work. Weathers closed the game, allowing no runs on four hits and striking out three. Weathers led at the plate, going 2-2 with 2-RBI’s.

Weathers took the circle in the championship game against Moncks Corner and worked four innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out one. Her effort would not be enough to secure the win, however, as Moncks Corner squeaked out a 3-2 victory. Jordan Slocum went 2-2 at the plate with 2-RBI’s to lead the Badkatz offense and score their only runs.

The Badkatz 16U roster includes Whitley Weathers (Colleton County High School), Makayla Chisolm (CCHS), Mackenzie Pellum (CCHS), Shandi Brown (CCHS), Becca Martin (Colleton Prep Academy), Taylor Tomedolskey (CPA), Amberly Way (Clarendon Hall Academy), Morgan Walling (Andrew Jackson Academy), Josie Self (Sumter High School), Emily Jordan (Sumter), Gabby Kirkman (Sumter) and Aaliyah Williams (Islands High School).