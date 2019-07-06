Ask Lisa

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 9:46 am

Dear Lisa,

I thought I left this problem behind in high school, but a few of my close friends do not get along. When I plan trips and other activities for us, I feel like I have to choose which friends I can invite. What can I do about it?

Not Wanting to Choose

Dear Not Wanting to Choose,

I, too, have had this problem a time or two. When I told my late father about it, he gave me good advice that I’ll share with you. If some of your friends don’t like each other or get along, that’s not your problem; that’s their problem. Invite everyone you’d like to have at your activity or event. Whoever has a problem with it will probably not attend.

