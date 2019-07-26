Artists entertain youth at library
by The Press and Standard | July 26, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:27 am
Artists Bro. Nizar, Landy Jones, and Bob Carl (left to right) teach youngsters about art at a recent program at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Jennie Meetze from the Colleton County Museum had guests drawing and coloring and spoke, and Deputy Shalane Lowes from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office came bearing books to share with guests. Families left with enough books to build their personal library.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.