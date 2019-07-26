Artists entertain youth at library

Artists Bro. Nizar, Landy Jones, and Bob Carl (left to right) teach youngsters about art at a recent program at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Jennie Meetze from the Colleton County Museum had guests drawing and coloring and spoke, and Deputy Shalane Lowes from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office came bearing books to share with guests. Families left with enough books to build their personal library.