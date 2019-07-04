Arson suspected in vacant mobile home fire

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:08 am

A suspicious fire heavily damaged a vacant residence on the morning of June 26.

At 6:45 a.m., a passing motorist reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a mobile home located at 129 Harlequin Lane. The first unit arrived to find approximately 80 percent of the singlewide mobile home on fire. Firefighters deployed multiple handlines to the building and saved one room. The remainder of the structure was destroyed with one end having the floor burned completely away.

Crews worked about an hour to completely extinguish the fire, but had the bulk of the flames under control within 15 minutes. Tenders were rotated into the one-lane dirt road to supply water, with other equipment set up on Round O Road.

The mobile home was vacant and had no power connected. The fire appeared to have been intentionally set. SLED’s Arson Unit was requested and State Police investigators responded to the scene. They worked through the afternoon investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information concerning the fire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at (800) 922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at (843) 539-1960.