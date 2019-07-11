Arson suspected in fire on Blue House Lane

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:24 am

Colleton County firefighters spent the evening of July 3 battling a structure fire in an abandoned house at 492 Blue House Lane.

At 9:47 p.m., 9-1-1 received several reports of the fire in a single-story wood frame structure, callers saying that a nearby mobile home was endangered.

The first units arrived found the single-story residence fully involved and the nearby singlewide mobile home smoking.

Access to both buildings was obstructed by thick brush. Firefighters deployed multiple handlines and protected the mobile home from further damage.

The siding was removed on the corner of the mobile home and fire found inside the wall was quickly extinguished.

Crews worked for approximately 25 minutes to bring the other building under control.

Fire units were on the scene for three hours. Water supply was handled with tenders.

The origin of the fire was suspicious in nature. County fire officials and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause.

Anyone with information concerning the fire is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at 800-922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at 843-539-1960.