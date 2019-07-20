About People

Wiggins named

to dean’s list

Allyn Wiggins of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Furman University in Greenville.

She is the daughter of Daniel and Deana Wiggins.

The list required a 3.4 grade point average of a possible 4.0.

Gregorich named to dean’s list

Haley Gregorich of Round O has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

A graduate of Colleton County High School, she is majoring in anthropology and is a member of the class of 2019.

The list requires a 3.6 grade point average of a possible 4.0.

Douglas named

to dean’s list

Alexandria Yvonne Douglas of Williams has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, N.C.

The list requires a 3.5 grade point average with no grade below a C.

Smyly receives

master’s degree

William Smyly of Ruffin received his master of business administration degree in July from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ulmer joins Angus association

James Garrett Ulmer of Lodge has joined the American Angus Association as a junior member.

Junior members may register their cattle with the association, participate in programs by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.