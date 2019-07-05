About People

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:58 am

Students graduate from Clemson

The following local students received their degrees from Clemson University at spring commencement:

• Thomas O. Bowen of Green Pond, magna cum laude with a B.S. in microbiology;

• Bianca Epps of Walterboro, B.S. in graphic communications;

• Cassidy J. Govan of Cottageville, magna cum laude with a B.S. in packaging science;

• Kasey M. Grossman of Walterboro, B.S. in management;

• Elizabeth J. Lucas of Walterboro, B.S. in animal and veterinary sciences;

• Daniel J. O’Brien of Walterboro, B.S. in computer science;

• Birjy Prakash Patel of Yemassee, B.S. in biological sciences.

On dean’s list at Coastal Carolina

The following Colleton County students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway:

• Montana L. Crosby of Walterboro, psychology major;

• Heather A. Gardner of Walterboro, early childhood education pre-major;

• Courtney D. Padgett of Round O, psychology;

• Al’Jaya Robinson of Walterboro, graphic design.

The list requires a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.

Stafford named

to president’s list

Micaela A. Stafford of Yemassee has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway. She is an early childhood education major.

The list requires a 4.0 grade point average.

Franchette chosen as mentor

David Franchette of Walterboro has been named as a resident mentor for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of S.C. Aiken.

Resident mentors are student staff members who are “positive role models, student leaders and responsible members of our residential communities,” said Bre Nevils, community director in Pacer Commons.

On dean’s list

at Clemson

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clemson University:

• Daja C. Daniels of Walterboro, sociology;

• Carlyle G. Griffin of Walterboro, communication;

• Sam David Hobson of Edisto Island, production studies in performing arts;

• Emily Grace Martin of Walterboro, food science and human nutrition.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point averages from 3.50-3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Three named

to dean’s list

Judith Gibson, DeAnna Herndon and Lacy Pulis, all of Walterboro, have been named to the dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson for the spring semester.

The list requires a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

On president’s list at Clemson

The following students have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Clemson University:

• Thomas O. Bowen IV of Green Pond, microbiology;

• Cassidy J. Govan of Cottageville, packaging science;

• Autumn Lee Green of Walterboro, computer science;

• Caleb R. O’Quinn of Walterboro, electrical engineering;

• Birjy Prakash Patel of Yemassee, biological sciences;

• Holly E. Rizer of Edisto Island, visual arts.

The list requires a 4.0 (all A’s) grade point average.

Padgett inducted into honor society

Courtney Padgett of Round O was among those inducted into the Psi Chi psychology honor society at Coastal Carolina University in Conway recently.

Padgett is majoring in psychology.

Students graduate College

of Charleston

The following students received their degrees from The College of Charleston on May 10-11:

• Ellison Cook of Edisto Island, B.S. in marketing;

• Danielle Rapnikas of Edisto Island, B.S. in exercise science;

• Austin Hollis of Walterboro, B.S. in computer science;

• Joseph Siegel of Walterboro, B.A. in political science.

Ethridge graduates USC Aiken

William Ethridge of Smoaks received his B.S. in industrial mathematics from the University of S.C. Aiken on May 8.

On dean’s list

at USC Aiken

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of S.C. Aiken:

• Olivia Burns of Walterboro, early childhood education;

• Kayla Christopher of Walterboro, elementary education;

• David Fanchette of Walterboro, political science;

• Alyssa Fender of Lodge, elementary education;

• Bonnie Hunt of Ruffin, elementary education;

• Jordan Nettles of Walterboro, elementary education;

• Joshua Pontoon of Walterboro, fine arts.

On USC Aiken

president’s list

The following students have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of S.C. Aiken:

• William Ethridge of Smoaks, industrial mathematics;

• Amanda O’Quinn of Walterboro, elementary education;

• Taylor Virden of Smoaks, nursing.