A special needs van for Lee

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:39 am

By ANNA STEVENS BRIGHT

abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com

Photo submitted by Doretha “Nette” Grant

One night in January 2017, Robert Lee Grant Jr. of Walterboro was involved in a single-car accident on his way home.

During the accident, all of the bones in Lee’s neck were crushed; therefore, he has plates in his neck on both sides. His diaphragm was completely destroyed, and his lower right lung collapsed, and there is no procedure that can be done to repair the trauma.

The results of that accident have been heartbreaking and quite a challenge for Lee and his wife, Doretha “Nette” Grant. As a result of his injuries, Lee is a quadriplegic, confined to a wheelchair and his bed. He has no spleen, is on a home ventilator, uses a catheter, is fed through a feeding tube, and is now a diabetic.

Lee lives at home with his devoted, caring wife. No facility will give him rehabilitation because he is on a ventilator. Even though Lee has suffered debilitating circumstances for the past two-and-a-half years, he has no brain injury and can communicate well. Lee and his wife count that as a blessing.

There are two nurses who come in 10 hours each weekday to assist with the care for Lee. His wife, who is a sergeant with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, works five days a week. When Nette gets home at night and on the weekends, the full care for her husband is all on her. He can move his arms up just a little as a result of some occupational therapy. In spite of his condition, Lee is still an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan!

Lee and Nette really need financial help. After his accident, she purchased a 2005 Freestar van to transport him. However, this 14-year-old van is not sufficiently equipped for his transport. Donations are being sought to assist the couple with the purchase of a new, more dependable and adaptable van for Lee’s condition. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the purchase of this van for Lee.

Please use the following link to contribute: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-special-ride-for-lee.

