A positive mindset vs. a negative mindset | Faith

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:10 am

As you already know, there is a huge difference between positivity and negativity. It is all about the mindset.

Positive and negative mindsets are nothing new because there are many examples of them in the Bible. A positive mindset is one that is constructive, confident and optimistic. On the other hand, a negative mindset is one that is gloomy, uncooperative and pessimistic. In the Bible, Proverbs is actually a book of instructions on how to live a life pleasing to God and how to be more peaceful with all of mankind.

In numerous instances the book of Proverbs illustrates a negative concept versus a positive concept. For example, take a look at the contrasting mindsets in these verses from Proverbs 10:11-14 (ESV): “The mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life, but the mouth of the wicked conceals violence. Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all offenses. On the lips of him who has understanding, wisdom is found, but a rod is for the back of him who lacks sense. The wise lay up knowledge, but the mouth of a fool brings ruin near.”

A positive mindset versus a negative mindset:

• Sees the good in everyone and focuses on that instead of the negative qualities of an individual.

• Looks at a glass being half full instead of half empty.

• Speaks positively even in the worst situation.

• Is not a chronic complainer but a willing problem solver.

• Never looks for opportunities to stir up trouble.

• Takes a negative situation and turns it into one that will be beneficial to all concerned.

• Offers a helping hand instead of complaining about giving help.

• Encourages others instead of tearing them down.

• Suggests rather than dictates.

• Prays rather than pouts.

• Moves forward in life instead of allowing circumstances to cause him or her to stand still.

• Waits on his or her change to come, refusing to give up.

• Loves rather than hates.

• Seeks peace rather than strife.

• Gives instead of always taking.

• Sees the beauty in each day rather than the ugliness.

•Judges others by their character rather than by their race, creed, color, or religion.

• Serves Jesus Christ instead of man.

Therefore, a positive mindset is going to reap far more benefits than a negative mindset. Thinking negatively can adversely impact your health. It can cause you to spend your days having a pity party as life bypasses you. Further, negative thinking will cause you to second-guess yourself about your own life. Consequently, a positive mindset is always going to prove to be much better when it comes to your outlook on life.

Ponder and share this anonymously written, mindset-changing short story, “Positive Thinking.” On days when you choose to be negative, let the circumstances in this story put you back on the road to a more positive mindset.

“A famous writer was in his study room. He picked up his pen and started writing:

“Last year, I had surgery, and my gall bladder was removed. I had to stay on the bed due to this surgery for a long time. The same year I reached the age of 60 and had to give up my favorite job. I had spent 30 years of my life in this publishing company. The same year, I experienced the sorrow of the death of my father. In the same year, my son failed his medical exam because he had a car accident. He had to stay in bed at the hospital for several days. The destruction of the car was another loss. In the end, he wrote: ‘Alas! It was such a bad year!’

“When the writer’s wife entered the room, she found her husband looking sad and lost in his thoughts. Standing behind his back, she read what was written on the paper. She left the room silently, came back with another paper, and placed it on the side of her husband’s writing.

“When the writer saw this paper, he found this written on it: Last year I finally got rid of my gallbladder due to which I had spent years in pain. I turned 60 with sound health and retired from my job. Now, I can utilize my time to write something better with more focus and peace. The same year my father, at the age of 95, met his Creator, without depending on anyone or without any critical condition. The same year, God blessed my son with a new life. My car was destroyed, but my son remained alive without being disabled.

“At the end she wrote: ‘This year was an immense blessing from God, and it passed well.’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)