Yemassee trash pickup to be Tuesday

by | June 24, 2019 9:24 am

Republic Services, the Town’s trash provider has informed the Town that their residential truck that was servicing Yemassee has suffered a mechanical failure. The residential trash route will run tomorrow, Tuesday June 25, 2019. The town is very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

