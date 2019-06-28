Wreck right now on Highway 64 near Mashawville
by The Press and Standard | June 28, 2019 2:13 pm
A caller just reported a wreck on Highway 64 near Mashawville that has traffic blocked in both directions. Choose another route.
by The Press and Standard | June 28, 2019 2:13 pm
A caller just reported a wreck on Highway 64 near Mashawville that has traffic blocked in both directions. Choose another route.
© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.