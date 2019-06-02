Woman killed in ACE Basin crash

A Hampton County woman died in a Saturday evening crash on the ACE Basin Parkway.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by Deontre Cohen, 29, of Hampton County was traveling south on the ACE Basin Parkway near Balchem Lane at approximately 10:30 p.m. when the truck went off the right side of the roadway.

The 1998 Chevrolet truck then returned to the roadway and hit the median cable, causing it to overturn several times as it entered the northbound lanes and collide with a 2006 Porsche driven by Gregory Marshall, 54, no hometown provided.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Sondra Taylor, 35, of Luray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Harvey listed multiple trauma as the cause of death.

Cohen was transported to the Trauma Unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in critical condition.

Marshall was transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in the accident.