Woman injured in Confederate Highway wreck
by The Press and Standard | June 28, 2019 3:18 pm
An adult female was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Confederate Highway June 25 at 9:19 a.m.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch embankment and several trees, injuring the female driver.
Firefighter-paramedics quickly treated her multiple traumatic injuries at the scene, then rapidly transported her to Colleton Medical Center to be stabilized before being flown by the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
