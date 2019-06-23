When death comes, it’s hard to say goodbye | Faith

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:55 am

Bestselling author, Haruki Murikami, once said, “Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it,” and in my opinion, this is true.

For those of us in the Christian faith, we know that the Lord says in Job 14:1-2 (KJV): “Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not.”

Therefore, death is inevitable, and it can be looked upon as a part of life. We cannot hide or run from it because, just as others before us have paid this debt, the rest of us must do the same. Even so, it is the flesh in us that makes death so painful and emotional.

It is so hard to say goodbye to someone we love. However, if the loved one who passes lived a life in Christ, and we live it as well, the joy is that we will see each other again in a better place.

I Thessalonians 4:13-18 (ESV) confirms this: But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep. For this we declare to you by a word from the Lord, that we who are alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. …”

When death comes, we are sorrowful and heartbroken about losing someone so close to us. However, we should be joyful that he or she is free of this sinful world, pain, sorrows, heartaches, illnesses, etc. God knows, that is so much easier said than done! But, as we continue to grow in Christ, we should eventually get there.

Just recently, we lost the only surviving uncle, Deacon Robert C. Gerald Jr., remaining on my mother’s side of the family. Although we had been expecting it, we continued to pray for a miracle because God works miracles every day.

However, my uncle accepted his impending death so gracefully, saying, “I am ready.” He told his wife, Juanita Gelzer Gerald, “God has been good to me.” What a powerful testimony about his readiness to meet Jesus … how grateful to God my uncle was! In the words of a very popular gospel song, “I pray we’ll all be ready for His return/I pray that we’ll get our business straight/So we can all meet at the gate/I pray we’ll all be ready for His return.”

Given the turnouts at my uncle’s Wake/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Memorial Service and his funeral Mass, it was clearly obvious that he was well-loved and was remembered as “a servant to all mankind”: a devout church worker, a community service advocate, an educator and a social worker. His oldest sister, Mrs. Levian Gerald Raiford, so pensively, yet realistically said, “He was ready, but we weren’t.”

The day before my uncle Gerald passed, we received a call from New York that my cousin Rena Mae Aiken Murray had lost her husband, Alvin Murray. Yes, “when it rains, it pours,” but we have to accept and remember that God is too just to do wrong and too wise to make a mistake. He was an awesome singer of the gospel, and his renditions could “set a church on fire.”

What this means for our family is that two first cousins, Juanita and Rena, lost their husbands within one day of each other! When death comes, it can take such a toll, but there is nothing we can do to change it except, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding,” (Proverbs 3:5 KJV).

In this message, I have shared several verses of Scriptures and two recent experiences I have had with death. However, I am closing with some quotes about death that may serve as solace to some of you who are going through as well:

“It is not length of life, but depth of life.” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

“Death is a challenge. It tells us not to waste time … It tells us to tell each other right now that we love each other.” (Leo Buscaglia)

“What would life be worth if there were no death? Who would enjoy the sun if it never rained? Who would yearn for the day if there were no night?” (Glenn Ringtved)

“It matters not how a man dies, but how he lives. The act of dying is not of importance; it lasts so short a time.” (Samuel Johnson)

“Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.” (Norman Cousins)

“Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never tastes of death but once.” (William Shakespeare)

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)