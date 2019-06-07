Update on the 2019 Colleton County High School Commencement Ceremony – June 7
by The Press and Standard | June 7, 2019 2:25 pm
The ceremony has been moved from Cougar Stadium into the CCHS gymnasium. CCHS will open to visitors at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 8. The event will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Once the ceremony begins, no one will be allowed entry until the invocation is complete.
For parking information, please visit this link. Please note that surface parking at CCHS is limited. If possible, we recommend that graduation attendees carpool to CHHS.
Graduates received a limited number of bands to allow entry of their guests for the indoor ceremony on June 5 and June 6. The bands are color coded: if you have a yellow band, please enter through the PAC Center, and if you have a green band, please enter through the gymnasium. Guests three years old or younger do not need a band to attend the ceremony.
Please remember air horns, noisemakers or balloons are not allowed in the gymnasium or PAC Center. Guests can bring pocketbooks, diaper bags, cushions and other personal with them to the ceremony.
Continue to visit our webpage for the latest updates.
