Thunderstorm watch issued for this afternoon

Last Updated: June 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm

National Weather Service Charleston

1:20 p.m. EDT Tue Jun 4, 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. EDT for the following South Carolina counties:

Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell

Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston

Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton

Jasper, Orangeburg

Severe Thunderstorms: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. A few of these thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The best chance for severe thunderstorms is in the 2-8 p.m. time period.

Wednesday through Monday…

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

Detailed Forecast