Thunderstorm watch issued for this afternoon

1:20 p.m. EDT Tue Jun 4, 2019
Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. EDT for the following South Carolina counties:
Severe Thunderstorms: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. A few of these thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The best chance for severe thunderstorms is in the 2-8 p.m. time period.
The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
This Afternoon
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
