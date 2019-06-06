Three principal posts filled

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Northside Elementary School will start the next school year with an interim principal and interim assistant principal.

The Colleton County School Board approved naming Catherine Fanchette as interim principal of Northside and Angel Parker as interim assistant principal.

The vacancy in the Northside Elementary School principal’s post arose in early May when the school board approved moving Wilsey Hamilton from Northside Elementary to Forest Hills Elementary School.

Fanchette, currently serving as the assistant principal at Northside Elementary School, has over 19 years of experience in the education field. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from the University South Carolina Aiken Campus, a master of education degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University, and a master of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Grand Canyon University.

Parker will move from the assistant principal post at Forest Hills Elementary School to Northside Elementary School. Parker previously served as a teacher in the district.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Claflin University and a master of education degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.

School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster recommended that Fanchette and Parker be named interim administrators and remain in the posts for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a third administrative move, the school board approved naming Tiffany Pearson as assistant principal of Palmetto New Tech at Colleton County Middle School.

Pearson is currently serving as a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Colleton County Middle School and has over 13 years of teaching experience. Pearson holds a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from the College of Charleston and a master of education degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.

After the school board approved his recommendations, Foster said he looks forward to working with Pearson, Fanchette and Parker in their new roles.

“Each of these candidates have showed visionary leadership and passion for student success in their careers,” Foster said. “I know they will work hard to help us achieve our district’s goals.”