Thomas Eugene Alderman | Obituary

WALTERBORO – Mr. Thomas Eugene Alderman, known by all as “Tommy”, age 78, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born December 13, 1940, in Durham, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Asa Eugene Alderman and the late Eva Mae Martin Alderman. He served in the South Carolina National Guard from 1962 until 1970. For many years, he was a route salesman for Sun Beam and also operated his own Little Debbie Franchise before eventually transitioning into his own logistics company. He was a member of Peniel Baptist Church and was a Master Mason holding his fifty year membership at Hudson Masonic Lodge No. 373 – Ancient Free Masons in Islandton. Tommy dearly loved fishing, and in his earlier years enjoyed hunting, especially bird hunting having been known for his keen ability at shooting.

Surviving are: his wife of fifty-three years, Mrs. Betty Wethington Alderman; two children, Beth Alderman Tripp of Ruffin and SMSGT Thomas Eugene “Gene” Alderman, Jr. (United States Air Force Ret.) of Port Wentworth, Georgia; a brother, Donnie Alderman and his wife Lee of Charleston; and a sister, Peggy A. Williams and her husband Owen of Islandton; six grandchildren, Drew Tripp and his wife Hannah, Dustin Tripp, Asa Alderman, Lydia Alderman, Darren Alderman, and Gabriel Alderman; and a great granddaughter, Nora Tripp; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Tripp.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, from Peniel Baptist Church, 37 Forks Road, Islandton. The Reverend Gerald Mabry officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.