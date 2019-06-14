Terry honored for 100th birthday by council
by The Press and Standard | June 14, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:23 am
The members of the Colleton County Council approved a resolution saluting Samuel Terry during council’s June 4 meeting. Terry, standing with the aid of a cane, is shown with members of county council and relatives. He was honored for reaching 100 years of age. His birthday was May 28.
