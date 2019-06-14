Tax increase request put on hold

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 11:45 am

The Colleton County School District’s request for an increase in the district’s property tax operating millage was pulled from the Colleton County Council’s June 4 agenda.

School district officials appeared at the county council’s budget workshop on May 29 to present the case for their desire to increase the property tax operating millage by 4.41 mills.

The funds generated by the increase in millage would be used to help eliminate a projected $1.1 million deficit in the school district’s General Fund budget.

County Council took the request under advisement and a resolution that would approve the tax increase was prepared for the June 4 meeting.

Councilman Phillip Taylor told council members that Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster asked to have the tax hike request pulled from the agenda because he had more information the school district’s work to formulate a 2019-2020 General Fund budget to share with county council.

During a school board special session held on May 28, school officials outlined some of the cost-cutting being undertaken to reduce the size of the projected deficit and suggested that work would continue.

At that time, the school board members voted 6-1 to approve asking the county council for the property tax increase.

At that meeting, school officials projected the property tax increase would generate $598,155 for the school district’s General Fund.

Later in the council session, Ed Williams asked council members to either approve the increase in property tax for the school district or begin taking the necessary legislative steps to eliminate the need to have the school board obtain county council’s permission to raise property taxes.

• In other action, Council members gave a second reading to an ordinance that will approve preliminary certification for historic rehabilitation under the state’s Bailey Bill. The renovation of the historic Albert House on East Washington Street will be the first rehabbing of a historic commercial property under the state program.

• Councilmembers agreed to renew the lease with the Colleton Genealogy Society for a portion of the county-owned building at 609 Black St. and the lease with Lowcountry Community Action Agency for use of the county-owned building a 615 Black St.

• Approval was given by council to accept a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Infrastructure Authority Economic Infrastructure Grant for the Venture Industrial Park Sewer Project.

• Council gave a first reading by title only to an ordinance that would provide infrastructure or special source revenue credit for an economic development effort code named Project Colony. The specific terms of the agreement, including details about the company’s private investment and potential employment, will be provided before the ordinance receives third reading.

• The appointment of Vennie D. Mitchell to the Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees and the appointment of Brandy Manigo to the Colleton County Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse were approved by council.

• Sandy Steele of the SouthernCarolina Alliance attended the council meeting to provide the quarterly report of the economic development organization’s efforts.

• Because the regular July meeting would be held on July 2 (two days before the July 4th holiday), the August meeting on Aug. 6 (the day before the South Carolina Association of Counties’ Annual Conference), and the September meeting on Sept. 6 (the day after Labor Day holiday weekend), council voted to combine the July and August meetings and meet on July 30. The September meeting will be moved to Sept. 10.