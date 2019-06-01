Swingin’ Medallions to perform at Jasper County Farmers Market

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 2:42 pm

The Swingin’ Medallions, known as, “The Party Band of the South,” will perform at the Jasper County Farmers Market, Friday June 7.

Celebrated for their signature hit song, “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love,” which Bruce Springsteen once called, “The Greatest Fraternity Rock Song of All Time,” the Swingin’ Medallions, are South Carolina-bred from Greenwood. Their timeless high-octane style, features an ever-popular horn section. They have been energizing crowds at colleges, festivals, reunions and beach venues almost continuously since the 1960s. They blend the sounds of yesterday and today and this is their 11th summer-opening concert in Ridgeland.

“We are honored to host the Swingin’ Medallions at the Jasper County Farmer’s Market for the 11th year,” said Kendall Malphrus, executive director of the sponsoring Jasper County Chamber of Commerce. “The band appeals to an amazingly broad age group from boomers to teenagers. They are true entertainers and electrify audiences like no other group. No true classic rock and roll fan will want to miss this concert!”

Concert goers can expect to hear “Double Shot,” as well as the Medallions’ hit singles “Hey Hey Baby,” “She Drives Me out of My Mind” as well as favorites like “Wooly Bully” and “Barefootin” and other great hits from that era. The band continues to record new music such as a favorite tune called, “Large Time.”

“Gates at the Jasper County Farmer’s Market will open at 7 p.m., with the concert starting at 8 p.m.,” said Malphrus. Advance admission is $15. Tickets purchased at the gate on concert night will be $20. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce at 843-726-8126 or 843-784-3630. A portion of each ticket will be donated to The United Way of the Lowcountry.

Show Goes On, Rain or Shine

Food and beverages are available for purchase. There will be “drinking wristbands” for persons 21 and older available for $10 each. Special VIP “up close” tables can be purchased in advance for $250. VIP Packages include tickets for 10 people (but doesn’t include drinking wristbands, which must be purchased separately).

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The event will be held rain or shine. Coolers are not permitted.

Jasper County Farmers Market is located on the south side of Ridgeland which can be accessed from Interstate I-95 at Exits 18 or 21.