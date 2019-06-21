Summer reading program kickoff
by The Press and Standard | June 21, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:50 am
The Colleton County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program held its kickoff last Friday at The Colleton Civic Center. Special guest was American Ninja Warrior Kyle the K’otic. Programs continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Friday Aug. 9. To register, stop by the library or visit colletonlibrary.org.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.