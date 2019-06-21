Summer reading program kickoff

The Colleton County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program held its kickoff last Friday at The Colleton Civic Center. Special guest was American Ninja Warrior Kyle the K’otic. Programs continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Friday Aug. 9. To register, stop by the library or visit colletonlibrary.org.