Summer reading kickoff Friday June 14

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:21 pm

“A Universe of Stories” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Colleton County Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Shiela Keasie got students at Bells Elementary School all fired up about this year’s Summer Reading Program at the library last week.

The kickoff party will be Friday June 14 at 10 a.m. at the Colleton Civic Center on Hampton Street, featuring American Ninja Warrior Kyle the K’otic.

Participation in all programs is free and prizes will be given at each program. Programs are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. To register, stop by the library or go online at colletonlibrary.org.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday June 18, A Gullah-Geechee Journey een De Universe of Stories;

Wednesday June 19, Eggciting Fun Facts, Demos and a Short Story with Mr. G;

Thursday June 20, Decorating planets with Bailey’s Dozen Cookie Company;

Tuesday June 25, artist Brother Nizar shares nature’s best landscape;

Wednesday June 26, portrait artists Landy Jones and Bob Carl sketch life;

Thursday June 27, Witness the Global Silhouette Artist John Martin;

Tuesday July 2, Bright Star Theatre created Jack’s Adventure in Space;

Wednesday July 3, Family Feud: A Universal Game for All Ages’

Tuesday July 9, U-N-I Verse with Tony Macaroni;

Wednesday July 10, Jonathan Mashack: Author with a mission for Humankind;

Thursday July 11, Community Day: Aerobics and Health in the Air;

Tuesday July 16, Chantell Kaneshige has a Bee Buzzing Class;

Wednesday July 17, Miss Shiela and children sing universal nursery rhymes;

Thursday July 18, Art in Action: artists Bro. Nizar, Landy Jones, Bob Carl;

Tuesday July 23: Author visits: Angela Fields and Stewart Jenkins;

Wednesday July 24, Motivators: James Preston and David Monroe;

Thursday July 25, Pork Chop Productions presents “Chicken Little;”

Tuesday July 30, You-Niversal Nerd presents “You-Niverse Edventure Time;”

Wednesday July 31, Ms. Positive Lillie Mazyck is Soaring with Honesty;

Thursday Aug. 1, Miss Shiela hosts a solar system spelling bee;

Tuesday Aug. 6, Math queens search for math stars;

Wednesday Aug. 7, PJ’s Fashion Expression Universe;

Thursday Aug. 8, Yasu Ishida offers a Storytelling Magic Show.

The grand finale will be Friday Aug. 9 with a talent show and awards program.