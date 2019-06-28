Summer fun: City police, firemen entertain youngsters
by The Press and Standard | June 28, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 26, 2019 at 3:38 pm
Walterboro Police officers and city firemen spent last week cooling off local kids during the annual Pops with Cops. Ice cream and popsicles were provided to children throughout Walterboro all week. The fire department also manned sprinklers for the children to play under.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.