Students get awards for pet education course

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

Carol Armentrout, Dr. Rebecca Hughes and Janice Young had another successful year presenting the Colleton Animal Commitment Education (CACE) program to fourth-graders in Colleton County. They visited five elementary schools and 15 different classes to teach the Pet Responsibility Program.

As part of the program, students learn about the importance of spaying and neutering their pets. Each student has the opportunity to enter a Speuter (spay/neuter) Essay contest. One winner is chosen from each school and receives a free spay/neuter for their pet or another pet and a backpack full of goodies. This year the winners were:

• Bells Elementary: Lillianna Nova

• Colleton Preparatory Academy: Cecelia Williams

• Cottageville Elementary: Christian Edwards

• Forest Hills Elementary: Trip Norris

• Hendersonville Elementary: Austin Lemoine

The CACE Team visited Black Street Early Childhood Center to share pet safety videos with the 4K and 5K classes. One important lesson learned is how to safely and politely meet a new dog.

This program would not be successful without the support of the Colleton County School District, school principals, teachers, librarians and students. A special thank you to Jacquie Miller, Audra Hudson, Jeannette Neal, Debra Kane and Stephen Cinader with his dog, Lucky Blue, for helping to spread the word.

This year, a generous donation arrived from Pilots N Paws including t-shirts, books, coloring books, and bookmarks. Each school library received a copy of “Radar,” the story of a shelter dog.

The Colleton Animal Commitment Education Program was piloted in the spring of 2015, and since then, fourth-graders throughout Colleton County have learned the importance of pet responsibility. Topics include how to safely meet a new animal, the importance of spaying and neutering, how long a pet will live, and the effects of heartworms on a dog. Students exercise skills in writing and math throughout the program. The curriculum meets the Good Citizenship Standards for fourth-graders in South Carolina.

Those interested in getting involved with the CACE program as a teacher or a helper, contact Janice Young at 843-908-2259.