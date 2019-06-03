Steven Turner | Obituaries

Steven Turner

Tricounty Cremation Center

Steven Brently Turner, age 25, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home in Ladson.

Services will be held on June 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at Marion Baptist Church located at 1810 George Warren Dr. Smoaks.

Steven was born January 28, 1994 at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He was a talented guitarist, and loved animals. He was affectionately known as “Bubbie” to his family, and even from a young age he always placed others before himself.

He is survived by his mother, Jodie Mullen and step-father, Mark Mullen, along with father, Ray Taylor and step-mother, Jodi Taylor, his sister Samantha Roberson, brothers: Brantley Taylor, Chris Taylor and his wife Maylin, Tray Taylor, Cameron Taylor, Westly Taylor and his wife Lauren, Cody Taylor, and Jesse Carter; grandparents: Louis W. Bearden, JoAnn Davis, Vandon Davis, Edna Taylor, and Ronnie Taylor, nephews: Shane Hart, Gunner Hart, Sawyer Taylor, Rivers Taylor, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FoCCAS (Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter) at www.foccas-sc.org or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Carolina https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-south-carolina/